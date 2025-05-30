Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.76% to Rs 36.05 croreNet loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.76% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.63% to Rs 10.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 310.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.0594.28 -62 310.02502.73 -38 OPM %-7.933.31 -3.958.82 - PBDT2.657.57 -65 25.0956.18 -55 PBT-1.013.80 PL 10.4341.91 -75 NP-0.695.65 PL 10.4329.49 -65
