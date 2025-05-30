Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 61.76% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.76% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.63% to Rs 10.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 310.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.0594.28 -62 310.02502.73 -38 OPM %-7.933.31 -3.958.82 - PBDT2.657.57 -65 25.0956.18 -55 PBT-1.013.80 PL 10.4341.91 -75 NP-0.695.65 PL 10.4329.49 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty points to a subdued opening

GIFT Nifty points to a subdued opening

NLC India inks JV pact with MAHAPREIT

NLC India inks JV pact with MAHAPREIT

Cipla announced incorporation of subsidiary - CiplaRna GmbH' in Germany

Cipla announced incorporation of subsidiary - CiplaRna GmbH' in Germany

TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect

TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect

Coforge launches two new AI platforms - Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace

Coforge launches two new AI platforms - Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon