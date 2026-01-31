Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green Engineering dispatches its first order of lighting poles

KP Green Engineering dispatches its first order of lighting poles

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
KP Green Engineering has successfully manufactured and dispatched its first order of Lighting Poles.

The said products have been designed, engineered and fully manufactured at its Matar facility, further strengthening the Company's presence in the infrastructure and engineering products segment. This achievement demonstrates our growing manufacturing capabilities and our readiness to cater to diversified and high-quality engineering requirements.

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

