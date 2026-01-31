Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The New India Assurance Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 380 cr

The New India Assurance Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company reported a consolidated net profit rise of 8.9% YoY to Rs 379.95 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 349.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 12,234.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 247% YoY to Rs 372.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 107.26 crore a year ago.

For the quarter ended 31 December 2025, gross written premium stood at Rs 11,762.83 crore, up 8.32% YoY. Net written premium was at Rs 9,716.72 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8.38% compared to the same period a year ago.

 

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 5.1% to Rs 371.59 crore on a 14.1% rise in total income to Rs 12,178.85 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 214.8% YoY to Rs 366.54 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 116.43 crore in Q3 FY25.

Commenting on the Q3 result, Girija Subramanian, CMD, said, Our Global Gross Written Premium for the nine-month period grew by 10.5%. Notably, our Domestic Gross Direct Premium growth significantly outpaced the industry average, resulting in our market share improving to 13.4%, compared to 12.8% in the corresponding previous year.

The Q3FY26 incurred claim ratio stood at 90.77%, a significant improvement over the 94.49% reported in Q3FY25.

The company recognized provisions of approximately Rs 2,500 Cr toward wage arrears and retirement benefits following government-approved wage revisions, partly offset by robust investment income from its equity portfolio. Despite these one-time costs, the company reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) growth of 62% for the nine-month period and 215% for the quarter.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with improvements in net worth and general reserves, and a solvency ratio of 1.81 times, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.50 times.

The New India Assurance Company is India's largest non-life insurance company.

Shares of The New India Assurance Company rose 1.23% to settle at Rs 148.70 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

