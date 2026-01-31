Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Godfrey Phillips India reported a steady performance in Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit after tax rising 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 343 crore, compared with Rs 316 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, profit increased 12.6% from Rs 305 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross sales value for the quarter stood at Rs 4,737 crore, marking a 19.7% YoY increase and a 19.2% rise over the Q2 FY26 quarter. Net revenue rose 15.1% YoY to Rs 1,829 crore, compared with Rs 1,589 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net revenue jumped 41.9% from Rs 1,289 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA from operations came in at Rs 380 crore, up 5.3% YoY from Rs 361 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA increased 21.0% from Rs 314 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.0% in Q3 FY26, lower than 9.1% in the year-ago quarter and broadly unchanged from 7.9% in Q2 FY26.

Cost of goods sold increased 16.6% YoY and 61.6% QoQ to Rs 1,115 crore, reflecting higher sales volumes. As a result, gross profit rose 12.8% YoY and 19.2% sequentially to Rs 714 crore. Gross margin stood at 15.1%, compared with 16.0% in Q3 FY25 and 15.1% in Q2 FY26.

On the cost front, employee benefit expenses rose sharply by 36.8% YoY to Rs 119 crore, while other expenses increased 16.2% YoY to Rs 215 crore during the quarter.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products and trading of cigarettes, tobacco products and other retail products.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India rose 0.43% to settle at Rs 2035 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News