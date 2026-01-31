SEBI opens one-year special window for transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 30 announced a special window to help investors who were unable to transfer their physical securities before 1 April 2019 due to procedural or documentation-related challenges.

Under the circular, the special window will remain open from 5 February 2026 to 4 February 2027, allowing eligible investors to regularise and complete transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities and gain rightful access to their holdings.

The facility will also cover transfer requests that were submitted earlier but were rejected, returned or not processed because of deficiencies in documents or process-related issues.

SEBI said the provisions of the circular will come into effect from 5 February 2026, as part of its broader push to improve ease of doing investment and strengthen investor protection.

