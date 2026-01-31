Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI opens one-year special window for transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities

SEBI opens one-year special window for transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 30 announced a special window to help investors who were unable to transfer their physical securities before 1 April 2019 due to procedural or documentation-related challenges.

Under the circular, the special window will remain open from 5 February 2026 to 4 February 2027, allowing eligible investors to regularise and complete transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities and gain rightful access to their holdings.

The facility will also cover transfer requests that were submitted earlier but were rejected, returned or not processed because of deficiencies in documents or process-related issues.

SEBI said the provisions of the circular will come into effect from 5 February 2026, as part of its broader push to improve ease of doing investment and strengthen investor protection.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Meesho posts wider losses despite strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26

Meesho posts wider losses despite strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26

SEBI scraps Letter of Confirmation, mandates direct credit of securities to demat accounts

SEBI scraps Letter of Confirmation, mandates direct credit of securities to demat accounts

MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

Board of B2B Software Technologies recommends First Interim dividend

Board of B2B Software Technologies recommends First Interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance