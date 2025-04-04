KP Green Engineering update on progress of new manufacturing unit at Matar, Bharuch

KP Green Engineering announced that Phase 1 of the construction at the Matar factory has been successfully completed, which includes the successful commencement of trial and commercial production of the Pre-Engineering Building (PEB).
Furthermore, the installation of machinery for Heavy Fabrication and Transmission Lines has been completed, with trial production scheduled for April 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content