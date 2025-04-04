Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KP Green Engineering update on progress of new manufacturing unit at Matar, Bharuch

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
KP Green Engineering announced that Phase 1 of the construction at the Matar factory has been successfully completed, which includes the successful commencement of trial and commercial production of the Pre-Engineering Building (PEB).

Furthermore, the installation of machinery for Heavy Fabrication and Transmission Lines has been completed, with trial production scheduled for April 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Wilmar reports 7% volume growth in Q4 FY25

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump hints at unprecedented tariffs

VIP Clothing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Global Developers hits the floor after CEO resignation

Parliament approves Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

