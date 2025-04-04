Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Starting 10 May 2025

SpiceJet announced the launch of its daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Kathmandu starting 10 May 2025. This marks SpiceJet's first new international destination since its successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Flight SG 41 will depart from Delhi at 8:10 am (local time) and land in Kathmandu at 9:55 am (local time). The return flight, SG 42, will depart from Kathmandu at 10:55 am (local time) and arrive in Delhi at 1:10 pm (local time). SpiceJet will operate its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

