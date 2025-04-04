Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of majority stake in Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 03 April 2025

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 03 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of 60% paid-up equity share capital of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics for a purchase consideration of Rs 4.23 crore in cash by way of purchase of equity shares from the existing shareholder.

On completion of the transaction, Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics will become subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical, while Sturdy Niketan, subsidiary of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics will become a step-down subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical.

Nifty trades below 22,950; European mkt decline

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

IEX records 18% YoY rise in traded electricity volume in Q4 FY25

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Premier Energies incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

