KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

KP Green Engineering added 1.66% to Rs 575 after the company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 97.27 crore from multiple clients.

The orders span several sectors, including solar, transmission, and infrastructure. The company has been awarded solar projects involving the supply of 37.56 MW fixed tilt module mounting structures and tracker-type module mounting structures. In the transmission sector, KP Green has secured an order for 220 kV to 400 kV tower materials, as well as 33 kV and 66 kV substation equipment, structure hardware, cable trays, GI strip material, and GI structures for isolators, amounting to Rs 7.18 crore.

 

Additionally, the company has received orders for 220 kV, 66 kV, and 33 kV isolators, worth Rs 0.26 crore. In the infrastructure space, KP Green Engineering has also secured Rs 47.83 crore for crash barriers used for railway track fencing and other applications, along with Rs 4.44 crore for rooftop installations.

KP Green Engineering is engaged in the business of Fabrication, Galvanizing, Fault Rectification Team, Patrolling of Optical Fiber Cables, Site Clearance Work, Solar Rooftop Installation, Sale of Solar Electricity, EPC, Mobile Tower Manufacturing, and Turnkey Service Provider to Mobile and Renewable Energy Industry.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 190.8% to Rs 74.01 crore on a 99% rise in net sales to Rs 649.64 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

