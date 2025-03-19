Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings reaffirms Global Health's 'AA-/A1+' rating with 'positive' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Global Health's 'AA-/A1+' rating with 'positive' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Global Health (GHL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA-/Positive/Crisil A1+' ratings on the bank facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that GHLs Revenue reported 12% on-year growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, driven by increase in inpatient volumes owing to bed expansion, improvement in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and sustenance of occupancy levels on year on-year basis.

Operating profitability moderated by 50 basis points (bps) to 24.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 due to decline in operating profitability in the Lucknow hospital while the Patna (Bihar) and Gurugram (Haryana) hospitals registered stable profitability.

 

At a consolidated level, GHLs revenue may grow 10-12% in fiscal 2025, supported by bed additions, sustenance of occupancy levels at overall level and improvement in ARPOB due to change in case mix.

Operating profitability is expected to sustain at 22-24% despite the moderation expected in the Lucknow hospital due to better profitability in other hospitals, although pre-operative expenses towards bed additions at existing hospitals and commencement of the hospital at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) expected towards the end of fiscal 2025 might partly constrain profitability.

Also Read

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Maldives' security relies on good ties with India: Ex-President Nasheed

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

KPI Green Energy gains on Rs 272 crore funding for Gujarat power projects

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts higher at 75,500; Nifty at 22,900; PSB, Metal up; IT drags

College students, students

IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 results soon to be out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance rallies 4%, hits all-time high; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

On consolidated basis, revenue grew 21% to Rs 3,278 crore in fiscal 2024 (from Rs 2,712 crore in fiscal 2023), driven by higher inpatient volumes, changes in specialty mix towards higher value specialties leading to better ARPOB as well as better scale up of the Lucknow and Patna hospitals.

The financial risk profile is supported by strong capital structure, healthy debt protection metrics and liquidity. Consolidated adjusted networth stood at Rs 2,900 crore and debt (including lease liabilities) at Rs 802 crore as on 31 March 2024, with gearing at 0.28 time.

GHL has planned capital expenditure (capex) of more than Rs ~2,500 crore over the next 3-5 fiscals. The capex will be funded through a prudent mix of cash accrual and debt. Even though the company may avail of external debt, gearing is expected below 0.5 time over the medium term.

The ratings continue to reflect the experienced management of GHL in therapeutic segments and healthy financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by risks related to implementation and timely stabilisation of upcoming hospitals, geographic and therapeutic segmental concentration in revenue and exposure to intense competition.

Global Health operates hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. The companys consolidated operational bed count stood at nearly 2,373 beds as on 31 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 1227.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea jumps on launching 5G in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea jumps on launching 5G in Mumbai

ESAF SFB gains as board mulls fund raising plan

ESAF SFB gains as board mulls fund raising plan

Volumes soar at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

Volumes soar at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

KDDL gains as arm acquires stakes in Silvercity Brands AG

KDDL gains as arm acquires stakes in Silvercity Brands AG

G R Infra zooms on bagging Rs 4,263 crore project from NHAI

G R Infra zooms on bagging Rs 4,263 crore project from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon