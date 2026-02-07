Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 39.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 997.70 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 39.80% to Rs 53.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 997.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 772.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.997.70772.4019.9424.24147.30179.3068.60134.6053.4088.70

