Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 39.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 997.70 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 39.80% to Rs 53.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 997.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 772.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales997.70772.40 29 OPM %19.9424.24 -PBDT147.30179.30 -18 PBT68.60134.60 -49 NP53.4088.70 -40
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST