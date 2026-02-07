Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.91% to Rs 345.74 crore

Net profit of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 345.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 281.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

