Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 5.35% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1022.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1170.181022.53 14 OPM %8.208.93 -PBDT81.3273.08 11 PBT58.9553.70 10 NP53.2656.27 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance