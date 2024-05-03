Business Standard
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and PDS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2024.
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 8.67% to Rs 132.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8946 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.60% to Rs 194.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 605 shares in the past one month.
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd crashed 7.43% to Rs 671.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9500 shares in the past one month.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd corrected 7.43% to Rs 119.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48979 shares in the past one month.
PDS Ltd dropped 6.78% to Rs 434.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3850 shares in the past one month.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

