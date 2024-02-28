Sensex (    %)
                        
Fiem Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Captain Pipes Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2024.
Fiem Industries Ltd lost 51.15% to Rs 1217.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7932 shares in the past one month.
Captain Pipes Ltd tumbled 10.17% to Rs 16.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 54.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
AksharChem (India) Ltd pared 9.87% to Rs 322. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6235 shares in the past one month.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd shed 8.45% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80875 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

