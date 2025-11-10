Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.95% to Rs 85.73 croreNet Loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.95% to Rs 85.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.73117.36 -27 OPM %-4.754.40 -PBDT-6.620.41 PL PBT-10.87-2.93 -271 NP-9.68-3.56 -172
