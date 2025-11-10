Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 0.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 907.56 croreNet profit of Usha Martin declined 0.01% to Rs 109.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 907.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 891.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales907.56891.17 2 OPM %19.0618.04 -PBDT195.47164.20 19 PBT167.81141.41 19 NP109.71109.72 0
