Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 43.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 200.05 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 43.43% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 200.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.26% to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 734.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 684.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales200.05172.27 16 734.34684.36 7 OPM %3.047.43 -6.549.09 - PBDT7.8413.51 -42 55.2165.27 -15 PBT6.4412.25 -47 49.7760.58 -18 NP4.958.75 -43 37.0245.29 -18
