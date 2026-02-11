Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 255.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 12.59 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 255.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.5910.9013.748.721.320.600.920.170.710.20

