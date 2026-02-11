S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 101.12% to Rs 79.08 crore

Net profit of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.12% to Rs 79.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.79.0839.325.92-5.095.07-2.684.46-3.573.51-5.28

