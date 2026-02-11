S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 101.12% to Rs 79.08 croreNet profit of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.12% to Rs 79.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales79.0839.32 101 OPM %5.92-5.09 -PBDT5.07-2.68 LP PBT4.46-3.57 LP NP3.51-5.28 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Innovassynth Technologies (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST