Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 295.17 croreNet loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 295.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales295.17234.77 26 OPM %3.913.03 -PBDT3.9423.77 -83 PBT-1.5018.10 PL NP-1.5073.59 PL
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST