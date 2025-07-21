Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 37.67 croreNet profit of Ksolves India declined 28.16% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.6731.57 19 OPM %26.3938.04 -PBDT9.7812.11 -19 PBT9.0111.81 -24 NP6.438.95 -28
