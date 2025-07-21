Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 37.67 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 28.16% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.6731.57 19 OPM %26.3938.04 -PBDT9.7812.11 -19 PBT9.0111.81 -24 NP6.438.95 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's forex reserves fall $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 2.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

