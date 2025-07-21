Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 12.14% to Rs 223.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1020.33931.08 10 OPM %91.0892.41 -PBDT281.09257.73 9 PBT277.63255.10 9 NP223.87199.64 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 222.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 222.50% in the June 2025 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the June 2025 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Dr Reddys Lab

Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Dr Reddys Lab

GIFT Nifty signals weak start as global trade uncertainty looms

GIFT Nifty signals weak start as global trade uncertainty looms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon