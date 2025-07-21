Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves fall $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion

India's forex reserves fall $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
India's forex reserves fell $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion for the week ending July 4, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

For the week ending on July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $3.53 billion to $591.29 billion.

Gold reserves were up by $342 million to stand at $84.5 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDR) were up $39 million to $18.86 billion,

As per the data, India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $107 million at $4.73 billion in the reporting week.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

