Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 543.72 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech declined 3.72% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 543.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales543.72489.65 11 OPM %12.4813.25 -PBDT63.8562.36 2 PBT46.1046.99 -2 NP33.6034.90 -4
