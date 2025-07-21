Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 2.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 662.39 croreNet profit of Epack Durable declined 2.22% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 662.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 773.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales662.39773.68 -14 OPM %8.216.66 -PBDT44.1843.63 1 PBT31.4632.31 -3 NP22.8923.41 -2
