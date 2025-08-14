Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 crore

Net profit of Kundan Minerals & Metals reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales151.142.10 7097 OPM %6.04-54.29 -PBDT8.52-1.15 LP PBT7.88-1.26 LP NP5.28-1.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2025 quarter

MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon