Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 croreNet profit of Kundan Minerals & Metals reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales151.142.10 7097 OPM %6.04-54.29 -PBDT8.52-1.15 LP PBT7.88-1.26 LP NP5.28-1.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content