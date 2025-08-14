MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 7.94 croreNet profit of MKP Mobility declined 27.69% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.946.59 20 OPM %6.05-0.30 -PBDT0.740.29 155 PBT0.720.27 167 NP0.470.65 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content