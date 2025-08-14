Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 144.93 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 6.17% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 144.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales144.93130.23 11 OPM %6.808.37 -PBDT11.6212.32 -6 PBT8.939.59 -7 NP6.697.13 -6
