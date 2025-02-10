Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 2.82 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.823.54 -20 OPM %11.359.04 -PBDT0.440.45 -2 PBT0.410.41 0 NP0.300.30 0
