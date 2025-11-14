Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 22.39 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 76.92% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.3932.10 -30 OPM %-1.071.00 -PBDT0.350.56 -38 PBT0.200.37 -46 NP0.090.39 -77
