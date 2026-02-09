L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 17.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 816.56 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 17.44% to Rs 88.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 816.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 676.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.816.56676.9016.4916.79146.55123.17116.9399.2188.4375.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News