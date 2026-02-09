Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 8.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 132.64 crore

Net profit of Advance Agrolife rose 8.27% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 132.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

