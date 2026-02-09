Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 8.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 132.64 crore

Net profit of Advance Agrolife rose 8.27% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 132.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales132.64113.17 17 OPM %5.555.59 -PBDT7.095.32 33 PBT4.283.33 29 NP3.012.78 8

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

