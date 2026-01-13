Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers pare early losses; Nifty trades above 25,800 level

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks reversed all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade, supported by optimism after the incoming U.S. ambassador to India announced that trade discussions between the two countries would begin on January 13. Investor sentiment was further influenced by the ongoing third-quarter earnings season.

The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level, while pharma shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 97.11 points or 0.11% to 83,975.28. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.30 points or 0.13% to 25,823.90.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.73%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,276 shares rose and 1,317 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.17%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 0.77%), Tata Elxsi (up 0.94%), 5paisa Capital (down 2.20%), Just Dial (up 1.32%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.13%), Navkar Corporation (down 1.40%), Oriental Hotels (down 0.01%), Sigma Solve (up 5.15%) and Tokyo Plast International (down 1.85%) will release their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.93% to 22,457.50. The index dropped 3.55% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 2.6%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.31%), Cipla (down 1.17%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.88%), Laurus Labs (down 0.81%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.68%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.6%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.57%) and Divis Laboratories (down 0.53%) declined.

On the other hand, Gland Pharma (up 0.49%), Biocon (up 0.42%) and Wockhardt (up 0.14%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Solex Energy slipped 1.10%. The company secured an order worth Rs 276 crore from a domestic independent power producer for the manufacture and supply of N-type TOPCon solar PV modules, providing fresh visibility to its order book.

GTPL Hathway rallied 3.32% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 5.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.62 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

