Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 69323 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6791 shares
United Spirits Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 January 2026.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 69323 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6791 shares. The stock gained 5.06% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 5998 shares in the last session.
United Spirits Ltd witnessed volume of 6.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63638 shares. The stock dropped 0.42% to Rs.1,322.30. Volumes stood at 8970 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 90779 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13112 shares. The stock lost 0.85% to Rs.1,648.00. Volumes stood at 3302 shares in the last session.
Coromandel International Ltd recorded volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14732 shares. The stock gained 1.38% to Rs.2,320.00. Volumes stood at 10557 shares in the last session.
Federal Bank Ltd saw volume of 8.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.25% to Rs.249.80. Volumes stood at 88206 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST