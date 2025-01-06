Business Standard

L&T Finance retail disbursements rise 4% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

L&T Finance said that its retail disbursements for Q3 FY25 was at Rs 15,170 crore, registering a growth of around 4% as against Rs 14,531 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Rural business finance disbursements were at Rs 4,590 crore (down 16.16% YoY), farmer finance disbursements stood at Rs 2,490 crore (up 22.84% YoY), urban finance disbursements were at Rs 6,520 crore (up 21.05% YoY), and SME finance disbursements came in at Rs 1,240 crore in Q3 FY25 (up 28.49% YoY).

The value of the acquired portfolio for Q3 FY25 was Rs 330 crore.

Retail loan book at the end of Q2 FY25 was estimated at approximately Rs 92,200 crore, up 23.32% on a YoY basis.

 

Retailisation of the portfolio was approximately 97% as of the end of Q3 FY25, up from 91% in Q3 FY24.

L&T Finance offers financing for two-wheelers, consumer goods, homes, farm equipment, women entrepreneurs, rural groups, real estate, and infrastructure. It provides financing for small and medium enterprises through term loans and overdraft facilities.

The company reported a 16.88% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 695.58 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 595.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income increased 15.56% YoY to Rs 4,024.02 crore during the quarter.

Shares of L&T Finance declined 3.35% to currently trade at Rs 138.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

