Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX electricity volume climbs 29% YoY to 11,132 MU in Dec'24

IEX electricity volume climbs 29% YoY to 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved highest ever monthly electricity volume of 11,132 million units (MU) in December 2024, registering a growth of 29% YoY basis.

During the month, the company has traded 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 58% YoY increase.

According to government data published in December 2024, the country's energy consumption reached 130.40 billion units, an increase of nearly 6% compared to the previous year.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume decreased to 6,674 MU in December 2024 as compared to 4,798 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 39%.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 32% YoY to 3,180 MU in Dec24.

 

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), which includes contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts up to three months, traded 498 million units (MU) in Dec24, a decline of 59% YoY.

Also Read

Samsung Neo QLED TV at CES 2025

CES 2025: Samsung unveils AI-powered Neo QLED TVs, The Frame Pro, and more

American Express credit cards

Upgrade to Amex Platinum by Jan 31 to unlock exclusive benefits & rewards

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Brigade Enterprises shares rise after acquiring 20 acres land in Bengaluru

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 550 pts to 78,650; PSB, Metal drop 2%, Bank, Oil, FMCG, Auto drag 1%

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna after hunger strike backing protesting students

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 781 MU volumes during December 2024 as compared to 232 MU in Dec23, registering an increase of 236% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 763 MU volume during December 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.92 per unit, as compared to 217 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 252% YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) recorded a volume of 18 million units (MU) in Dec24, with average monthly prices of Rs 5.88 per unit for non-solar as compared to 15.4 MU in December23, registering an increase of 15% YoY.

A total of 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th December24 and 26th December24, at a clearing price of Rs 260/REC and Rs 316/REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled on 8th January 2025 and 29th January 2025.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.3% to Rs 108.32 crore on a 28.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 139.40 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of IEX declined 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 176.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titan edge higher as revenue jumps 24% YoY in Q3 FY25

Titan edge higher as revenue jumps 24% YoY in Q3 FY25

Adani Wilmar reports 6% volume growth in Q3 FY25

Adani Wilmar reports 6% volume growth in Q3 FY25

Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon