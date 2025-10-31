Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing MALE RPAS in India for the Indian armed forces.

The conglomerate and GA-ASI together will deliver the combat-proven Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) platforms, manufactured entirely in India.

GA-ASI, a global leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems, brings decades of operational expertise, L&T brings extensive engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace.

Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner.

 

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASIs MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director, L&T, said: This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the art unmanned platforms indigenously.

We are proud to join hands with GA-ASI, a recognised world leader in this domain, and are confident that this alliance will significantly enhance Indias defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies.

Larsen & Toubro is a Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 4024.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

