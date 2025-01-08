Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

MMTC Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Fusion Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 15.75% to Rs 466.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74938 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 10.92% to Rs 78.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 995.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37329 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd exploded 8.59% to Rs 718.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19815 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd gained 8.09% to Rs 191.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22284 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ola Electric slips after receiving warning letter from SEBI

BSE SME Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading jumps on listing

Bartronics India hits the roof on inking MoU with PTW Group

RVNL signs MoU with Dubai-based GBHIC

DFS Secy calls for fintech push in rural and NE India, particularly through UPI

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

