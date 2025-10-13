Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has bagged large orders for grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

As per the companys classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The projects include engineering, procurement, and construction of a 400 kV substation in the UAE to directly interconnect the Sultanate of Omans network via the UAEs grid, enhancing grid resilience and utilization of generation capacity. L&T PT&D has also secured orders for new 132 kV substations in the Middle East and turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines in Saudi Arabia to integrate renewable energy power plants.

 

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro shed 0.37% to Rs 3,769.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Tata Capital rises on debut

Tata Capital rises on debut

BLS International slumps after MEA bars firm from new tenders

BLS International slumps after MEA bars firm from new tenders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon