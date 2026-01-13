Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 185.85 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 185.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales185.85129.46 44 OPM %18.015.64 -PBDT29.662.66 1015 PBT15.11-10.06 LP NP9.36-11.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST