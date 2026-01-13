Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 185.85 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 185.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales185.85129.46 44 OPM %18.015.64 -PBDT29.662.66 1015 PBT15.11-10.06 LP NP9.36-11.40 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Japanese benchmark jumps 3.1% on tech rally

Japanese benchmark jumps 3.1% on tech rally

China benchmark sheds 0.64%

China benchmark sheds 0.64%

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance