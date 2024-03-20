To upskill 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software

L&T Technology Services plans to deliver scalable AI solutions to enterprises around the globe. LTTS is attending the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference, running March 18-21, to engage with customers. LTTS is committed to upskilling 1,000 engineers over the coming three years on NVIDIA software, such as NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the most efficient and reliable runtime for generative AI, which includes NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM and more.

NVIDIA NeMo is an end-to-end platform for developing custom generative AI, including tools and microservices for customization, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), data curation, model evaluation, and more. Part of this platform, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a set of microservices that enable accelerated RAG to boost the precision and reliability of generative AI models by integrating data from external sources. The LTTS training initiative is aimed at building a formidable pool of AI specialists and practitioners.

Furthermore, LTTS will implement AI solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

LTTS intends to enhance customer interaction and engagement through natural language processing and speech recognition, streamlining production processes and quality control using computer vision and machine learning, and improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes through medical image analysis and natural language generation.

Training our associates on NVIDIA software will allow our engineers to deliver innovative, scalable generative AI solutions across the entire industry. We aspire to solve real-world challenges and create significant value for our global customers. said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

