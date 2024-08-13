L&T Technology Services signs framework agreement with Shell

L&T Technology Services announced it has signed a long term framework agreement with Shell, one of the world's largest energy companies.

The multi-year framework agreement will see LTTS providing Integrated Engineering and Procurement Services along with Digital Engineering Services, Data Governance for Capital Projects and Digital Project Management Consultancy for Shell's global assets as necessary.

With over two decades of experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital transformation, and data services, LTTS is positioned well to support Shell on a global scale deploying their unique global delivery model to delivering projects.

