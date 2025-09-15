Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro's transportation infrastructure vertical has bagged a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to build 156 route km of ballastless track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

As per L&Ts order classification, a large order falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The contract pertains to Package T1, which spans from Mumbais Bandra-Kurla Complex to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

The project includes the design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of track-works on a design-build lump sum price basis. The scope covers over 21 km of underground tracks, aligned with civil packages C1 and C2, and 135 km of elevated viaduct sections under package C3.

 

The track system will utilize the Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology, designed to support train speeds of up to 320 kmph. The technology is known for offering better ride quality, increased service life and maintainability.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.68% to Rs 3,603.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

