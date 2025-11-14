Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 5.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 5.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 113.84 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders declined 5.36% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.84129.96 -12 OPM %6.875.65 -PBDT7.938.10 -2 PBT5.425.63 -4 NP4.064.29 -5

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

