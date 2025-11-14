Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 216.56 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group declined 27.78% to Rs 43.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 216.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales216.56315.94 -31 OPM %15.1420.76 -PBDT34.5965.78 -47 PBT29.9660.67 -51 NP43.5360.27 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content