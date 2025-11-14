Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 5.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 19.27% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 5.77% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.27% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.9517.28 -19 OPM %12.3310.13 -PBDT1.731.79 -3 PBT1.471.56 -6 NP1.471.56 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

