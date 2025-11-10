Lagnam Spintex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 132.43 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex remain constant at Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 132.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.43134.34 -1 OPM %8.968.70 -PBDT4.624.71 -2 PBT0.410.49 -16 NP0.380.38 0
