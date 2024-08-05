Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 16.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 123.05% to Rs 159.97 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 16.18% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 123.05% to Rs 159.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.159.9771.728.5610.016.353.722.181.921.581.36