Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 58.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 113.50 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 58.13% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 113.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.5082.83 37 OPM %9.139.32 -PBDT7.825.35 46 PBT6.794.32 57 NP5.063.20 58
